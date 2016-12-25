Working on Christmas a fact of life for many

"We're generally busy all the time, and the holidays really do not change that at all," said Dr. Shannon Welch, of Animal Emergency Clinic in Shreveport. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

For many Americans, working on Christmas is just a fact of life.

And they include more people than you might imagine.

A 2014 poll found that a quarter of all Americans were required to work on either Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Year's Day that year.

Whether it be at a liquor store, an animal emergency clinic or a Chinese restaurant, employees often describe the same conditions while working on Christmas Day.

"Busy in the mornings and busy at night," said waitress Shelisa McDowell, who works at Cheng's Garden, a restaurant on Youree Drive in Shreveport.

Half a block away, Thrifty Liquor store employee Kim Parker described working on Christmas: "Busy, busy. A lot of people are lost without their families and look for some place to go."

There's a reason so many people have to work on Christmas; there is a public need for it. And the public is very grateful for the stores that are open.

In fact, Parker said, many customers say the very same thing. "Merry Christmas. Thank you for being here. Thank you for being open."

"And I felt the exact same way," added Thrifty Liquor customer Erica Dukes.

She recalled her first reaction to seeing the store open. "Jackpot! Bingo! (laugh) We're in here today. So, very exciting for this. I mean, they have a life, too. But, most of all, we still get to enjoy Christmas."

Inside Cheng's Garden, waitress Shelisa McDowell explained the need they serve on Christmas. "I totally understand that some families just want to come in and they don't want to have to cook. So we're open for those kinds of families."

A service of a much different kind is offered at Animal Emergency Clinic, a facility on Line Avenue in Shreveport that is open when other clinics are closed.

"We're generally busy all the time, and the holidays really do not change that at all," Dr. Shannon Welch said.

Like other workplaces, Welch said, he and his fellow veterinarians share the workload evenly on the holidays.

