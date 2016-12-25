Man shot in lower leg in Vivian; authorities ID, seek 2 suspects

Caddo sheriff's detectives and Vivian police are investigating a shooting Dec. 25 in which a man was wounded in the lower part of one of his legs. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Caddo authorities are investigating a shooting in Vivian that sent one man to a hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 3:11 p.m.

The shooting occurred near Monterey Hills Apartments in the 100 block of Williamson Way, Caddo sheriff's office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.

That's west of Louisiana Highway 2 just northwest of Walmart and just south of North Caddo High School.

Vivian police responding to a call about gunshots found an adult black male with a gunshot wound to the lower part of one of his legs.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian for treatment of a wound authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Two suspects have been identified and are being sought by Vivian police and Caddo sheriff's deputies.

The pistol believed to have been used in the shooting is among evidence recovered from the scene, authorities said.

Nine sheriff's units responded to a call at 3:11 p.m. about an officer in need of assistance on Williamson Way, dispatch records show.

A minute later, 2 more sheriff's units were dispatched on the same type of call to South Spruce Streeet between South Avenue and Airport Road. That's about a half mile northwest of the original call.

