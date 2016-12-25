Man recovering after being shot during home invasion

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound during a home invasion Saturday night in Shreveport.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 7200 block of Burlingame Blvd.

Police say the victim was in bed when two men dressed in all black wearing ski masks entered his room demanding money.

When the victim said he didn’t have any money, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the leg.

The victim was taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries.

There were other people in the house at the time but, according to statements given to detectives, they apparently only saw two men running away after the shooting.

Evidence of illegal narcotics activity was located by police at the scene of the crime.

This crime is under investigation.

Anyone with any information relative to the incident is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org

