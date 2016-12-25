Vehicle carjacked, crashed in Shreveport; man sought

Shreveport police are searching for a man who reportedly carjacked a vehicle then crashed it in the city's Mooretown and Hollywood Heights neighborhood.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 5500 block of Jewella Avenue.

A motorist told police he was stopped for traffic on Jewella when a man armed with a handgun approached and forced him out of his vehicle.

The gunman ran away after crashing the vehicle several blocks from where the carjacking took place, police said.

No arrest has been made.

