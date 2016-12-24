Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping mother and child

Donnie Miner, 42, arrested with second-degree kidnapping after reportedly forcing an ex-girlfriend and child into a silver Lexis. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man is behind bars after reportedly forcing an ex-girlfriend and child into a vehicle and making threats to kill her.

Donnie Miner, 42, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment, according to the Shreveport Police Department jail bookings.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the woman agreed to meet with Miner in the 5000 block of Greenwood Road with her one-year-old son. He claimed he bought a gift for her son.

Once she arrived, Miner became upset and pulled out a black and silver handgun, according to police. Miner forced the mother and the child into a silver Lexus and threatened to kill the woman and her current boyfriend.

Police say the woman was able to text friends and family while in the car with Miner.

Miner was arrested when he arrived at her home in the 3600 block of Dee Street.

The mother and child were not injured.

Miner's charges are pending.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.