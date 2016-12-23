Soggy Christmas weekend

This Christmas weekend has already brought overcast conditions and rain to the region. But we're in for a few more soggy days.

Our Christmas Eve will begin on a mild note with temperatures in the 60s across much of the area. Light showers, and fog may be possible, so do be sure to take it easy if you are heading out on the roadways bright and early.

The heaviest of rain will be along the I-30 corridor. Daytime highs will top out in the low 70s. Scattered rain and showers will continue through much of the afternoon, before we see a bit of a lull through the overnight hours.

Christmas morning will bring another mild start with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 60s. A few light sprinkles will be possible during the afternoon.

It will be a very warm, not quite record breaking - but close, as temperatures soar into the mid 70s. More rain and storms will move into the region late Christmas evening and continue through the overnight hours in the Monday. A few stronger storms may be possible for areas north of I-30. Strong wind gusts will be the biggest threat.

Have a safe and very merry Christmas!

