Father begs for information about son's alleged shooter

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help finding a person suspected of shooting a man in the back in October.

WANTED: Quinton Hill, 32, of the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport, 1 count each of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

It's been 2 months since a warrant was issued for Quinton Hill, wanted for a shooting that wounded another Shreveport man back in October.

Now, family members of the alleged victim are begging for the public's help getting that suspect off the streets. Pastor Linus Mayes of New Macedonia Baptist Church says police told him Quinton D. Hill of Shreveport shot his son in the leg and hip in the city's Queensborough neighborhood on October 17.

His son is recovering from his wounds.

"First of all, we panicked as any parent would do. We prayed that it wasn't as bad as we thought it was. When we arrived, we found out he was ok and were assured by the doctors at Willis-Knighton that it could have been a lot worse," explained Mayes.

"It is our concern that Mr. Hill be taken off the street completely," said Mayes.

In November, Shreveport Police named Hill as a suspect in a shooting on October 17 in the area of Hearne Avenue near Corbitt Street. A warrant was issued for Hill's arrest on Nov. 2, charging him with a single count of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $240,000.

Nearly 2 months later, Hill still has not been caught.

Mayes says his son, who doesn't want to be named for his protection, fears for his life and others while Hill is walking the streets.

"We don't want him to live in fear of being shot again or fear of losing his life. We don't want any family to go through that."

Mayes is begging the public to come forward with information about Hill's whereabouts.

"Our concern this holiday season is not just for ourselves but other individuals that are out there that Mr. Hill might just decide he wants to brandish a weapon and just shoot somebody," said Mayes.

"This guy is armed and dangerous. He's a menace to society. We as a family want him off the streets as well as the Shreveport Police Department and other law enforcement agencies," continued Mayes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Quinton Hill, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

