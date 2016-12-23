SPD searching for information in officer-involved wreck

The name of the SPD officer involved in the crash has not been released. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport police officer injured in a crash Friday evening while driving his patrol unit the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Meadow Avenue in Sunset Acres.

Shreveport police are still piecing together the events that led to an officer-involved crash on Friday night in Sunset Acres.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Meadow Avenue.

According to Assistant Shreveport Police Chief, Bill Goodin, an unknown vehicle reportedly pulled into the officer’s path. In order to avoid the collision, the officer swerved off the roadway and struck a tree.

The officer's name has not been released. His injuries are described as minor.

This crash remains under investigation.

