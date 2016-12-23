Flashback Friday: Last White Christmas

Many folks on social media have expressed their disheartened of the warm Christmas in store for us this year. Which brings up a good question...when was the last time we had a white Christmas in the ArkLaTex?

It may be surprising to know, that a good majority of us have NEVER experienced a white Christmas if you've lived in Shreveport your whole life. That's right. The last time there was snow on the ground in Shreveport for Christmas Day was back in 1929. Between December 21st and 22nd, 11" of snow blanketed the area. This was also the most snowfall over a 24 hour period ever recorded for Shreveport!

However, there have been trace amounts of snow recorded over the past few years. Most notably back in 2013. For areas around the I-30 corridor including the Texarkana region, there was 2" of snowfall recorded back in 2000.

With temperatures expected to climb into the mid 70s, this Christmas, we actually may be cracking into the top 5 warmest Christmas days on record. However, we are not likely to reach that top spot set back in 1964, when temperatures soared to 83 degrees.

