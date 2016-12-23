ArkLaTex Year In Review: 2016

The 8-month-old girl was found 3 feet down beneath a drainage grate in the middle of the median on I30 Texarkana, about 25 feet from the roadway. (Source: KSLA News 12)

From devastating floods to the tragedy of a Bossier City set of twins wandering their way into a deadly-hot truck and the mysterious death of a key witness in the trial of a former Bossier sheriff, 2016 was a year that left many people baffled and heartbroken.

But when you mix in a pair of "hitched" ponies, the possibility of Uber in Shreveport and the "miraculous" survival of a baby thrown 25-feet from a wreck with only a scratch, some might say the year also brought stories of happiness and optimism.

DISASTER AND TRAGEDY STRIKE

Deadly flooding: One to two feet of rain fell in just 2 days across much of north Louisiana as heavy rain and storms repeatedly tracked over the same areas. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for more than 3,000 homes as rising flood waters continued to threaten entire neighborhoods for several days after the rain ended.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all parishes in Northwest Louisiana. 2 people died as a result of the flooding. 78-year-old Harold Worsham of Natchitoches drowned when his boat overturned while he was trying to retrieve items from his flooded home. 63-year-old Jerry Garrett died when his car was swept off the road into a flooded creek. His 70-year-old wife was pulled to safety after being found clinging to a tree.

Mother shoots teen at daughter's birthday party: Southwest Arkansas 17-year-old Caitlin Caskey was shot at a birthday party at a friend's Ashdown home in January by 41-year-old Tracie Dierks in what Little River County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Chesshir called "close to the highest level conscious dumbest mistakes I've ever seen somebody make." During the party for her 16-year-old daughter, Dierks was serving alcohol and answering the door with a loaded AR-15 rifle when the shooting happened.

Dierks ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October, along with 4 counts of aggravated assault and 7 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, apologizing to Caskey's mother in an emotional courtroom exchange.

Twin tragedy: In June, two three-year-old children were found unresponsive in a truck outside their Bossier City home. Police determined Oliver and Aria Orr used a footstool to climb into their father’s unlocked truck. After closing the truck’s door, the two children were unable to free themselves from the vehicle’s stifling cab. Autopsies on the Orr twins revealed their deaths were heat-related.

NEW YEAR, NEW SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER

Bossier City re-development: A $13 million "re-envisioning" project to revamp Bossier City’s downtown area got underway in April with work on widening roads and sidewalks and putting in new utility lines. Some businesses experienced growing pains for much of the year as portions of Barksdale Boulevard were shut down completely while the road was torn up and replaced. However, the frustration turned to relief as portions of the road reopened in time for the holidays. Currently, the pavement is open all the way from Traffic Street to Watson Street, but the entire corridor will be shut down during the first week of May 2017 for more work. The city is currently in the process of buying up properties for clearing or relocation. The grand opening of the new downtown Bossier City is slated for June 1, 2017.

Bridge rehab in limbo: In May, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development terminated the $23.4 million contract to rehabilitate the La. 511 Jimmie Davis Bridge because both sides could not agree on how to get rid of the cliff swallows, a protected breed of bird living under the bridge. A new contract has yet to be finalized.

Aquarium announcement: News of an aquarium coming to Shreveport created a quite a buzz in September. Mayor Ollie Tyler announced that the city had leased the long-empty Barnwell Garden & Art Center to the Planet Aqua Group for the development of a $4.3 million aquarium along the Red River on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. The aquarium is expected to open the Summer of 2017.

Uber aims for Shreveport: Uber discussions were officially on the table in November. Shreveport’s City Council Public Safety Committee talked about the first step to possibly allowing the company to operate in the city. Uber advertisements can be found online dating as far back as April of 2015. City leaders say an ordinance allowing the ride-sharing app would first have to be presented to a council committee, then move on for a vote by the full city council.

Whole Foods makes Shreveport debut: Whole Foods opened its first Shreveport store, located in the 1300 block of East 70th Street in November. The store hired more than 100 people from the Shreveport area and was also said to have helped local businesses by selling items made by local suppliers. The store was a big deal for residents who said they desired more options.

BLASTS AND BROKEN PROMISES

Another blast at Camp Minden: More than 120,000 pounds of Clean Burning Ignitor (CBI) auto-ignited inside an earth-covered bunker early on the morning of September 29. The resulting fireball that lit up the night sky was caught on video from a dash cam of a Louisiana State Police cruiser.

It was the second blast to rock Camp Minden since the October 2012 explosion that rocked the area and led to the discovery of millions of pounds of improperly stored Cold War-era M6 propellant on the site.

M6 disposal begins: The U.S. Army conducted the first of three scheduled burns in October to destroy that M6, using a "closed" burn process approved by the EPA in May 2015. A previous plan to dispose of the material using an open-tray burn process was scrapped after public outcry, leading to delays in the start of the disposal process. On October 12, it was decided that the CBI that exploded in September would also be disposed of with this process in the massive "clean burning" incinerator shipped in from Ponca City, OK.

Still no Elio: 2016 came and went without any of the 1,500 jobs materializing as promised back in 2013 by Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio following the closure in 2012 of the General Motors plant. In spite of those promises, and the Caddo Parish commissions vote to use public money to buy the plant for $7.5 million, production on the 3-wheeled vehicle has yet to begin. Instead, Elio has announced delays each year since it was first slated to begin in 2014, citing funding issues. In October, state lawmakers, tired of waiting, stepped in demanding answers for the first time in 4 years.

According to Elio, his new target date to start production of his 3-wheel car in the plant is the fourth quarter of 2017. However, things aren't looking good according to Elio Motors' latest SEC filing.

Trump cake controversy: A Facebook post shared by a Bossier Parish teen upset about employees at a Bossier City Albertson's bakery refusing to make a birthday cake decorated with the American flag and 'Trump 2016' garnered a lot of attention and made national headlines. The company later issued a statement apologizing.

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Mexican drug cartel member wheeled out of courtroom: Francisco Antonio Colorado-Cessa, aka "Pancho," was taken to University Health after suffering from a medical condition in the courtroom in January. At the time he was on trial on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and 2 counts of bribery of public officials stemming from 2013 cases in Austin, Texas. Pancho was found guilty of bribery and conspiracy in February.

Robbery suspects abduct Shreveport children: A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a crime spree that included at least 2 bank robberies, a home invasion and the kidnapping of his girlfriend's 2 young children was captured in Arizona along with the children and their mother in February after more than a month on the run. Antionette Wong pled guilty on September 21 to Accessory after the fact-robbery and received 3 years of active, supervised probation. Keith Rogers pled guilty on the same day to 2 counts of simple robbery, where he received 7 years at hard labor on each count (the maximum for simple robbery). Each count was run consecutively with the other.

Former Caddo Commissioner convicted and sentenced: Former Caddo Parish Commissioner Michael Williams was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for defrauding the Caddo Parish Commission and stealing from a non-profit meant to help at-risk youth. Williams, 55, was found guilty on 11 counts of wire fraud back in March after a 4-day trial.

Witness mysteriously dies in case against former Bossier sheriff: Charges were suddenly dismissed in August against former Bossier Sheriff Larry Dean and Blakey AutoPlex owners Clifton and Clinton Blakely, who had been facing federal conspiracy and theft charges since their indictments in 2014. The charges were dropped the day after prosecutors said one witness changed their testimony and 2 months after another government witness, Jeannie McBroom, was found dead of a gunshot wound. Her death was later ruled a suicide.

Father wins death row reprieve: 25-year-old Rodricus Crawford was released from prison on $50,000 bond in November to await a new trial after spending 3 years on death row for the murder of 1-year-old son Roderius. Crawford’s appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court cited a lack of evidence, confession or motive and judicial misconduct. He’s due back in court in January for more pre-trial hearings.

GOOD THINGS HAPPENED HERE

Infant tossed from 25 feet from wreck found unharmed: A little girl made her way into the spotlight after her survival from a car crash left everyone in disbelief. Firefighters called it a miracle when 8-month-old Bryce Hale was thrown at least 25 feet away from a car into a drainage grate in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was found by firefighters with only a scratch on her head.

Another amazing rescue involving a toddler was caught on camera in November, after another car clipped 24-year-old Candice Rance's Toyota Corolla and sent the car off the road and into a water-filled ditch. Witness Brad Smoak watched as firefighters pulled the lifeless body of her 2-year-old son Slayde from the submerged car. Fortunately, both the and his mother suffered only minor injuries.

ODDLY ENOUGH

Unbridled Love: Ponies get hitched: In January, we started the year off with a love story unlike any other. A pair of ponies walked down the aisle all because their 5-year-old owner wanted them to start a family on the right hoof. Gabe Bush says his mother taught him you gotta get married before you have babies. So, he got a cake, tutu and a bow tie for the stud, and had his grandfather lead the ceremony.

Black Bear sighting: In June, a black bear was the buzz around town when he was spotted wandering around downtown Minden. The 125 lb bear was captured unharmed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents.

Prayers answered for pet capybara: We met "Texarkana's beloved pet capybara," in October. Chico's family was pleading for prayers, as the 120-plus pound rodent who "loves to dress up" was struggling with renal failure after a recent surgery. At last check, Chico was recovering. The lovable rodent even has his own Facebook page, and is set to be featured in a new British documentary series, World Of Weird.

A lot happened this year in the ArkLaTex, from crime and tragedy to outrageous and odd. As 2016 comes to a close, what do you think were the biggest stories of the year?

