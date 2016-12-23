Man hit by 2 cars in Texarkana identified, in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after officials say he was hit trying to cross a busy street in Texarkana on Friday. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Police have released the identity of a man who was hit while hit trying to cross a busy street in Texarkana on Friday.

Police say Craig Drum, 34, of Texarkana, Arkansas attempted to cross North Stateline Avenue when he was struck by a car traveling southbound. The impact knocked him into the path of a pickup truck.

There is no crosswalk in the area that Drum was attempting to cross.

Authorities said Drum was found unresponsive at the scene. He was brought to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he is now in the ICU in critical condition.

There is no word as to who was driving the vehicles involved.

Officials are currently investigating.

