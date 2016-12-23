Williams resigns as University Health Shreveport president

Rod Williams has resigned as University Health Shreveport's president.

A letter written by UH Board Chairman Steve Skrivanos was sent to all employees yesterday with the news of the resignation.

Rod Williams has resigned his post as President of University Health Shreveport to pursue new ventures after two years of service to the citizens of north Louisiana. We are grateful for his contribution and I know all of you join me in thanking Rod for his work and in wishing him well in his future endeavors.

Williams became president of University Health in August 2014.

Last month, the hospital announced that they were looking for a permanent CEO and CFO, expecting to have a new CEO by January.

The letter also said that they wish to improve the hospital system's quality of care, access to services and operational efficiencies throughout the organization.

Williams' resignation was effective Thursday.

