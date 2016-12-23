ATM stolen from Texarkana credit union

The ATM was stolen from the Red River Federal Credit Union branch in the 2700 block of University Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to Texarkana, TX police. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police say a skylift stolen from a nearby construction site was used to knock over and remove the ATM from its footings. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Texas police are investigating the theft of an ATM overnight from a local credit union branch.

Officers were called to the Red River Federal Credit Union branch in the 2700 block of University Avenue around 2 a.m. after the alarm was set off there.

They arrived to find that the ATM on the north side of the Red River Federal Credit Union building had been stolen.

A skylift, which was later determined to have been stolen from a nearby construction site, had been used to knock over and remove the ATM from its footings.

The ATM was then loaded into what is believed to have been a stolen UHaul truck that was last seen headed south on University Avenue.



Police say an undisclosed amount of cash was in the ATM when it was stolen.

Anyone who has any information or may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area near that time is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

