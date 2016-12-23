Man found dead in Marshall identified

Marshall Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Marshall, TX Police have identified the victim found dead in a yard Thursday.

According to police, 42-year-old Carlos Flores was found around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street with apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspects are in custody.

Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa stated, “The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of this man. If anyone has any information that could help us solve this case, please call contact our Detectives.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

