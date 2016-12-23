Police looking for missing Shreveport teen - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police looking for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a missing teen who reportedly ran away from home back in June 2016.

Ella Mineau, 16, was last seen in the 6300 block of Westport Avenue in Shreveport.

Mineau is described as 5' 4" tall and 150 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport police. 

