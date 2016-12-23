Police looking for missing Shreveport teen

The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a missing juvenile who reportedly ran away from home almost a month ago.

Shreveport police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Ella Mineau (Source:Shreveport Police Department)

The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a missing teen who reportedly ran away from home back in June 2016.

Ella Mineau, 16, was last seen in the 6300 block of Westport Avenue in Shreveport.

Mineau is described as 5' 4" tall and 150 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport police.

