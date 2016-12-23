Shreveport police ask for help finding missing man

Shreveport police are asking for help finding 27-year-old Desmond Davis. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for help finding a man who has not been seen in almost a month.

Police say 28-year-old Desmond Davis was last seen on December 2 at the Season Apartments driving a white Chevy Impala that was later found at the Red Roof Inn in Shreveport.

Davis is described as having dark brown eyes, black hair, being 5'7", about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a plaid red shirt, black cut shorts, and black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police.

