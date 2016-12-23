Bossier deputies hand out $100 "citations of love"

The deputies' gesture shocked some and brought tears to the eyes of others. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier deputies handed out $100 "citations of love" to unsuspecting motorists this week. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish Sheriff deputies were called on for "extra duty" this week to help three non-profit organization in the area.

This is the second year this special task force has been assembled help spread some Christmas cheer.

This years’ Secret Santa stash armed the deputies with $3,000 to hand out "citations of love" to unsuspecting motorists.

The deputies targeted cars that looked like they needed a little work or those motorists they thought needed some help this Christmas season.

To deliver their goods, they pretended to make traffic stops. All the motorists were caught off guard, thinking they were going to get a ticket for some traffic infraction.

Instead, they got $100. The gesture shocked some and brought tears to the eyes of others. A few of the drivers explained how the gift came just in the St. Nick of time.

The deputies also made a few house calls to families they knew needed help in delivering a good Christmas to their kids.

It took over three days for the deputies to pass hand out all Santa’s Secret stash, but the say it was worth it for all the smiles and hugs these deputies received this Christmas season.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.