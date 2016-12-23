Man fatally shot outside Shreveport neighborhood grocery identified

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police were called to the NLB Grocery at West 70th and Union Street just before 11 p.m., where they found the victim shot multiple times inside a vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The man shot to death late Thursday night outside a neighborhood grocery store in Shreveport has been identified as police continue to look for witnesses to the killing.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, 35-year-old DeMarco Hill was shot at least twice in the head while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the NLB Grocery at West 70th and Union Street, where police were called after getting reports of gunfire just before 11 p.m.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to University Health hospital for autopsy.

Detectives are still reviewing surveillance video and collecting evidence. No arrests have been made.

Police say they need to hear from witnesses that left the scene as the shots rang out.

"We do believe - actually we know - there were people outside. We're hoping they can give us some additional insight on what took place," said SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Hill becomes the city's 44th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

