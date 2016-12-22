SPD searching for suspect in west Shreveport shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Links In The News

Shreveport police are seeking a man in connection with a shooting that landed another man in a Shreveport hospital.

Investigators have identified Travion Hill, 22, as a suspect in the case.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Dec. 17. Shreveport police were called to Willis-Knighton South regarding a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to a leg.

Investigators learned that the shooting took place in the 900 block of Windsor Drive when the victim was allegedly robbed by a man armed with a handgun.

Then, investigators learned that the victim was trying to buy drugs.

The victim was treated for his injuries, which were considered non-life-threatening.

A warrant has been issued for Hall's arrest, charging him with attempted second-degree murder.

His bond has been at $400,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.