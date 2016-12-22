SPD: Warrant issued for suspect in Family Dollar robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police detectives are looking for a man accused of robbing a dollar store in west Shreveport on Monday.

Police have identified Tony Kent, 28, of Shreveport as a suspect. He is charged with a single count of first-degree robbery, according to a news release.

It happened before 11:30 p.m. Monday at a Family Dollar store in the 3700 block of West 70th Street.

When police arrived on the scene, a witness said that a man wearing a hooded sweater entered the store and said that he was armed. He then demanded cash from the cash register.

Store surveillance cameras captured images of the man before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

His bond has been set at $175,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit its website at www.lockemup.org.

