Benjamin's Gift: Boy's $0.41 donation to hospital grows to $300

Benjamin's 41 cents turned into nearly $300 in just 2 hours. (Source: CHRISTUS Health)

CHRISTUS CEO Isaac Palmer even presented Benjamin with a certificate in appreciation for his donation. (Source: CHRISTUS Highland)

An 8-year-old boy from Haughton is remembering the reason for the season, and his giving spirit has inspired an outbreak of charity at a local hospital.

Benjamin Beaudean made a donation of 41 cents to CHRISTUS Highland because he wanted to honor his great-grandfather is a patient there and he wanted to give back.

That small gesture warmed the hearts of all who heard about it, prompting more donations to flow in.

According to a post on the Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier Facebook page Thursday,

"Our team heard about his kindness and giving spirit, and we teamed up to grow Benjamin's gift. During lunch today associates and volunteers donated their dollars and change in honor of Benjamin."

That's how Benjamin's 41 cents turned into nearly $300 in just 2 hours.

CHRISTUS CEO Isaac Palmer even presented Benjamin with a certificate in appreciation for his donation.

If you want to help grow Benjamin's gift, visit www.christusfoundations.org and donate in honor of Benjamin!

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.