TAPD: 2 wanted for thefts from Texarkana car lots

Police have identified 2 men wanted in the theft of several vehicles from car lots in the Texarkana area.

According to a news release from Texarkana, AR police, warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Jucquian Tyson and 2-year-old Keanu White on the following charges:

Theft of Property, Over $5,000, Less than $25,000

Theft by Receiving, Over $5,000, Less than $25,000 (2 Counts)

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Damage over $5,000, Less than $25,000

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Damage over $1,000, Less than $5,000 (2 Counts)

Two of the stolen vehicles were used in an attempt to gain entry into a pawn shop, police say.

Anyone with information or whereabouts to Tyson and White are asked to contact Sgt. Zachary White at (903) 798-3154.

