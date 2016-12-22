Funeral held for Miller County corrections officer killed by inmate

Funeral services for Correctional Officer Lisa Mauldin were held at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana Arkansas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Corrections officer Lisa Mauldin, 47, was killed by an inmate inside the Miller County Jail on Sunday. (Source: Miller County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement officers from across the country came to pay their respects for the fallen Miller County Corrections Officer Lisa Mauldin on Thursday.

"This is my 46th year and obviously I've been through this before," said Miller County Sheriff Ron Stovall. "They are all devastating. A part of America dies when this happens."

Funeral services for Correctional Officer Lisa Mauldin were held at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Mauldin was a two-year employee at the Miller County Correctional Facility. She was killed while on duty Sunday, Dec. 18 after being attacked by an inmate identified by prison officials as 28-year-old Tramell Hunter.

Another officer, Demaris Allen, was also injured in the attack.

Hundreds of people, many from law enforcement and fire-fighting agencies, were on hand to honor the 47-year-old officer.

Amanda Elliott and Lora Hodges drove 16 hours from Michigan to give support and respect to a fellow officer they never knew.

"As honor guards, we are here to serve the fallen," Elliott said. "So if we can be there we make sure we make the drive no matter how far it is."

On both sides of the Arkansas and Texas state line, people lined the streets to view the more than 100-car procession and show their support.

"It is a tragedy we have to lay another law enforcement person in the ground today but our prayers are with the family and with the Miller County Sheriff's Office," said Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton.

The Miller County Sheriff's department received additional support from surrounding agencies by patrolling during the funeral.

