Santa Claus spotted in Bossier City

Santa makes a special trip to the Boardwalk in Bossier City. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Jolly Ol' St. Nick had a special delivery to make at a candy store at the Bossier City Boardwalk and KSLA News 12 was there to catch people's reactions.

On his way to his destination, he stopped and asked a few kids and even some adults what they wanted for Christmas.

"I'm so glad to get to see you to tell you my wishes," said one woman who saw Santa as she was sitting on a bench.

One woman's daughter walked up and hugged Santa. She said that was a big improvement from last year when she saw him and cried.

Parents enjoyed seeing him, too.

"I still believe," said one.

Santa says whenever he goes shopping he has to stop and take pictures with people no matter where he is.

That includes Stephanie, who said, "He's a good looking Santa. He looks great."

Santa's genuine look also helped some people believe.

"At least you don't have a fake beard, right?" asked Casey as Santa walked by.

"Why would I have a fake beard. I'm Santa Claus. Santa Claus has a real beard."

After Santa delivered his special package to the owner of the Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, his visit came to an end.

"It's always lovely to come to the Boardwalk. So many wonderful places to shop for Christmas for stocking stuffers and things like that. I'm excited to be here in Shreveport-Bossier."

