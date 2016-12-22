City of Shreveport sets holiday trash schedule

The City of Shreveport has set new garbage and recycling schedules for the upcoming weeks.

Christmas Week schedule

No garbage or recycling will be collected on Monday, Dec. 26. Instead, Monday's garbage and recycling collection will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday's customers will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

New Year's Week schedule

In observance of New Year's Day, garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tuesday's regular customers will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Bulk trash collections will not be scheduled for those two weeks. All heavy items will be scheduled for a future collection day. For more information, call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. For more information, call (318) 925-3500.

