Gust of wind blamed for plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport

Witnesses on the scene say the Cessna was caught by a gust of wind and pushed off the runway and into the grass. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One wing was broken off when the plane was bounced off the runway and the crash resulted in a fuel leak. (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

A strong gust of wind is believed to be to blame for the crash of a small plane early Thursday afternoon at the Shreveport Downtown Airport.

It happened just after 2 p.m.

Witnesses said the single-engine Cessna was caught by a strong gust of wind and tossed it over, sending it off the runway and into the grass.

The pilot suffered a minor abrasion to the head, but according to the Shreveport Fire Department, he was experiencing some difficulty breathing while in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. At last report, he was expected to recover.

There was no one else on board the aircraft, which is a Piper PA-28-140 is registered to Martin J. Carter of Bossier City according to FAA records.

According to Shreveport Director of Airports Henry Thompson, the pilot was doing practice approaches when it happened.

One wing was broken off when the plane was bounced off the runway and the crash resulted in a fuel leak. Fire crews were called to contain the fuel leak and control hazardous emissions

A preliminary report makes no conclusive determination of what happened. However, the fire department confirms that authorities believe that strong winds may have caused the aircraft to flip over landing topside-down and break a wing while the pilot was attempting to land the plane.

The airport is open with limited operation, according to Thompson.

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) and the Shreveport Airport Authority are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.