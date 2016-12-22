Marshall police investigating death of man found in yard as homicide

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the death of a man found lying in a Marshall, TX yard Thursday morning as a homicide.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street around 8:30 a.m. to check on a reported "welfare concern."

They arrived to find the body of a man lying in the yard with what police believe were multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No suspects are in custody.

“The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of this man,” said Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa in a statement released to local media. “If anyone has any information that could help us solve this case, please call contact our Detectives.”

They are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

