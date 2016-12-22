Holiday travel forecast: Rain returns

Beginning early Friday, weather conditions will deteriorate with the main problem being rain and a few storms. We are looking for rain every day of the next eight days and possibly beyond.

There will be a series of systems moving through the area with a few storms in the I-30 corridor late Saturday and lasting through midnight or so. Another system will bring possible storms late Sunday overnight into Monday. By late next week, a strong cold front will move into the area with possible storms. At this time, the severe weather threat is low. Other than the times when storms may occur, rain should be light, but over the next week or so we could pick up 1-3 inches of rain.

If you are planning to travel outside the ArkLaTex by plane, you should have no problem with flying out of any area airport. You will first want to check your connecting flight and destination airports for any delays or cancellations. Pack appropriate clothing for your destination conditions. If you travel by bus or train you should do the same. However, there will be less weather impact with train or bus.

If you are driving within the ArkLaTex, you should stay up to date on any changing weather conditions such as heavy rain or storms with the KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app.

Learn more about our free news and weather apps here and find links to download

Common sense would be the rule this rainy holiday season as you drive in the ArkLaTex. Always allow plenty of time to make it to your destination and allow time for delays. You never want to rush on wet roads to make up for lost time. Be aware that there may be some areas, especially on rural roads, of ponding water. You might consider a change of clothing in case you have car trouble, such as changing a tire in the rain. An umbrella is a necessity. If at all possible, travel during daylight hours. Driving in rain at night is not a good combination. Make sure that you have plenty of gas, that your vehicle’s lights are working properly and that your windshield wipers are in good condition. One last thing: have a cell phone with you that is fully charged and, if you have one, take the car cell phone charger.

Even though the holidays may be wet (even into the new year) with common sense and some simple planning, you holiday can be joyous.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved