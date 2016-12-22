Man in critical condition after alleged gang attack in Natchitoches

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating after a man found lying on the street says he was attacked by a gang of men.

Around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, authorities say they were contacted in regards to a man lying in a roadway near the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Lebleu Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they located 37-year-old David Wayne Jackson.

Jackson told police he was targeted by three to four men while walking on Fairgrounds Road.

As a result of the attack, he sustained severe trauma to his face and head and was immediately transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by ambulance. After realizing the severity of his injuries, police say he was then airlifted to University Health Center in Shreveport.

Police say the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) of the Natchitoches Police Department for further investigation.

No suspects are in custody.

The Natchitoches Police Department is urging anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or you may contact the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Detective Darrel Hickman at (318) 357-3811.

