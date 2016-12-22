Haughton Buc Stop robbed overnight

Employees at a Buc Stop in Haughton came in to work Thursday morning to find that the store was robbed. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Employees at a Buc Stop gas station in Haughton came in to work Thursday morning to find that the store was robbed.

The robbery reportedly happened while the store was closed between 9:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The thief took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials are no longer at the scene.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haughton Police Department at (318) 949-6666.

