SFD: Homeless man likely caused blaze that damaged vacant homes

According to investigators, the homeless man admitted he was near the property and used candles for light before the fire broke out. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters put out two vacant house fires on Pete Harris Drive and Interstate 49, near the Shreveport Police Department early Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A homeless man is believed to have accidentally started a fire that damaged 2 vacant houses in Ledbetter Heights early Thursday morning.

The blaze began around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Pete Harris Drive and Milam Street, near the Shreveport Police Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, one of the houses was fully engulfed in flames and it was starting to spread to another.

It took 10 units more than 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the homeless man admitted he was near the property and used candles for light.

"Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, we cannot eliminate the candles being the probable cause," said Assistant Fire Chief Fred Sanders.

Sanders says no charges will be filed against the homeless man, because there was no intent.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.