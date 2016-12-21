Landers Athlete of the Week: Charly Upchurch Dec. 21

Some people say teamwork makes the dream work.



Well Captain Shreve's Charly Upchurch is all about making the dream work.



She plans to do what ever it takes to get her soccer team to the top.

Charly never really has an assigned position but it's still working out for her and her Captain Shreve squad.



"I'm just glad I'm getting to play. I don't care where I'm put. I can be put as a keeper and I'd still give 110 percent," said Charly Upchurch.



Nothing else but smiles from Charly these days. She's happy she's getting her's offensively but is finding it more rewarding to make sure her teammates get theirs, leading the team in assists.



"I like being able to do all the work and get to see somebody else finish and get the glory for it. I like being able to give them that upper hand and give them that ball when they need it," said Charly Upchurch.



This team's strong start is a coming of age, so to speak, as she's seen the peaks and valleys in her four years on varsity. Now, it's hard not to feel a step ahead.



"I live, breath, eat of all it. I love it to death but I'll just let the path take me where it takes me and just go along for the ride," Charly Upchurch.



More the reason these Gators still have plenty of bite left this season.