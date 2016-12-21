LA to be first to give all state troopers body cams

Louisiana will become the first state in the nation to supply all state troopers with body cameras.

While this program is hailed by many as a very positive step forward to help law enforcement and the public, it does come with a few concerns.

In 2017, more than 700 Louisiana State Troopers will be armed with their own body cams. They will get two each and also continue to use their in-car cameras.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson, announced the plan during a news conference on Wednesday at the governor's mansion.

"This is about transparency and, this, as the governor said, is about accountability. because we will be able to see, real time, exactly what a police officer, state trooper actually sees," said Col. Edmonson.

Taser's "Axon Body 2" cameras link up to other devices made by the company in the field. So if a trooper deploys his or her taser, the cameras of other law enforcement officers in the area will also begin recording video.

"I think that's, you know, a great development," said Marjorie Esman, Executive Director of the ACLU of Louisiana. "I think it's important to protect both (the) general public and the officers."

She said there's also another kind of privacy to consider. Esman cautioned that privacy is a big concern for crime victims and witnesses.

"How long the images will be kept and who will have access to them and for what purpose, because everybody has the right to make sure that there's no massive government database where they government can track you and follow you wherever you may be," added Esman.

The roll out of trooper body cameras will begin in January in New Orleans and expand statewide by next summer.

Col. Edmonson said the body cameras will cost $5.3 million over five years with the money coming from the existing budget.

