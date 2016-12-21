Big rig driver busted for DWI on I-49

A big rig driver is behind bars charged with DWI after motorists reported him swerving in traffic and he initially refused to pull over for deputies, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

The driver has been identified as Hugo Leonel Mejia, 41, of Alamo, Texas.

Eyewitnesses reported to police that Mejia was driving dangerously as he headed south on I-49.

Mejia reportedly drove the 18-wheeler through the North Market Street intersection at a high speed, making a left turn onto North Market.

Caddo Parish deputies say they had to shut down the intersection of I-49 and North Market Street when Mejia refused to stop.

Mejia eventually came to a stop under the I-49 overpass and was taken into custody. Deputies say they found two open bottles of alcohol next to the driver's seat.

It took a total of 10 deputies to get Mejia to stop the 18-wheeler.

No one was injured.

Mejia was arrested and charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and aggravated flight from an officer.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Facility. His bond has been set at $1,700.

