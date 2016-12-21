CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police have released surveillance video from shooting at an apartment complex in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood in hopes that someone will be able to identify the gunman.

Officers were called the Clear Horizons apartments in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports that a man had been shot there.

They arrived to learn that 22-year-old Benjamin Smith had been shot in the leg and taken to University Health in a private car.

Police say he is expected to recover from his wounds.

Based on their investigation, police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the Smith and the man who shot him, leading to the shooting.

In the video, the gunman seen firing the shots that wounded Smith is seen dressed in a black knit cap and a camouflage jumpsuit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.