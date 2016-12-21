SPD: Warrant issued for suspect in kidnapping of young child

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping a small child on Sunday evening.

A warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Shakina Murphy on a charge of second-degree kidnapping.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Tulsa Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a stabbing and arrived to find that the female victim was not stabbed, but suffered a small cut to the forehead. However, the alleged suspect, Murphy, had fled the scene with a small child.

Police say they tried to make contact with Murphy by phone in an effort to reunite the child with family members.

Eventually, police say Murphy released the child a few blocks from where the incident occurred and fled the scene again.

Bond on the warrant is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information on Murphy's whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

