Webster Parish tourism official mistakenly livestreams NSFW moment social media

The tourism bureau's Instagram was made private following the gaffe. There is no word on when it will be made public again. (Source: Instagram)

Executive Director of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Lynn Dorsey reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Minden-Press-Herald)

An intimate moment between a woman and her husband was accidentally live-streamed Monday for more than 30 minutes on an Instagram page managed by the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

The live video was posted around 10 p.m. and featured Tourism Director Lynn Dorsey in what was supposed to be a private session between husband and wife.

The 61-year-old told the Minden Press-Herald that she was "unaware the video was being fed live to the Instagram account" until she was notified by the Press-Herald just after 10:30 p.m. when a reporter called for comment.

“It was a horrible, honest mistake,” Dorsey said. “I am mortified. I would never send that type of content out intentionally. It was a very private message for my husband; it was a brand new phone and a new Instagram feature. I am a new Instagram user, and unfortunately, I pressed the wrong button.”

According to the Press-Herald, Dorsey posted the video via a bureau-purchased iPhone 7 from a hotel room in Baton Rouge, where traveling on bureau business.

Both Dorsey and the board’s tourism chairman agree that somewhere, somehow, something went wrong.

“My initial response was that there was an error on her part by putting something on the wrong Instagram account that was supposed to be sent to her husband," said Jerry Madden. "What transpired is an unfortunate incident that happened, and it won’t happen again that’s for sure and we apologize for anything that happened that may have offended anyone.”

We attempted to reach Dorsey but did not hear back.

Madden says the board will be meeting to discuss whether or not Dorsey will continue managing the board’s social media accounts in the future.

“When you’re using like this new phone that she had, anything personal that is transpired by her to anyone needs to be on her personal account and not on a tourism website and also to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

He added that the board will be putting into place a social media policy.

The phone was reportedly purchased in November for the purpose of promoting and marketing tourism in Webster Parish.

When you go live on Instagram, a notification gets sent to your followers. The Instagram account which has since been changed from public to private currently has 68 followers, a reported jump from the 53 they had prior to the incident.

