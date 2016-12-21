Editorial: Shop local this holiday season - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Editorial: Shop local this holiday season

By Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 Vice President & General Manager
The Christmas season is here!

Many of us are still rushing to stores — or to our computer — to buy presents for family and friends.

I would like to encourage everyone to support our local merchants. 

Research shows that about 68 out of every $100 spent at a local business stays here in our community. 

The more of that money we can keep here will help current businesses grow, new businesses start and will help create jobs. 

That won't happen when you buy online from national websites who have no local interest and no local investment.

So let’s all take pride in knowing that every dollar we spend with a local business is an investment that will bring dividends to all of us.

Email me your thoughts at joe@ksla.com.

