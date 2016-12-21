Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly Miller Co. jail attack beat officer with bare hands

A Miller County inmate is facing capital murder charges for an attack that claimed the life of a correctional officer and injured another. The man has been identified as 28-year-old Tramell Hunter.

Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident at the Miller County Jail that killed one employee and left another injured. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Corrections officer Lisa Mauldin, 47, was killed by an inmate inside the Miller County Jail on Sunday. (Source: Miller County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents reveal the suspect in the death of a Miller County corrections officer did not have a weapon, but beat the jailer to death with his bare hands and injured another.

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black confirmed Wednesday that 27-year-old Tramell Hunter allegedly assaulted 47-year-old Lisa Mauldin with his fists during the deadly attack early Sunday afternoon at the jail when the employees reportedly got into a fight with the inmate in the kitchen area.

Mauldin was taken to Wadley Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Visitation was held for Mauldin on Wednesday afternoon and funeral arrangements are set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church on Trinity Boulevard, in Texarkana, AR.

Corrections Officer Demaris Allen was taken to a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital, where she was treated and has since been released.

Hunter's bond is currently set at $1,000,000 and other charges against him are pending. Following his court appearance Monday, he was immediately transferred to Varner Maximum State Prison near Gould, Arkansas.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been called in to investigate the incident.

