ArkLaTex 100 Club donates $15,000 to slain corrections officer's family

Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident at the Miller County Jail that killed one employee and left another injured. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

A local organization dedicated to supporting first responders has donated $15,000 to the family of a Miller County corrections officer who died over the weekend at the hands of an inmate.

Corrections Officer Lisa Mauldin, 47, died Sunday, allegedly at the hands of 27-year-old inmate Tramell Hunter during a melee in the corrections facility's kitchen. Another corrections officer was injured but has since been released from the hospital.

The ArkLaTex 100 Club, Inc. was founded in early 2016 by Gail and Ed Eichler and was initially funded by The Clay Eichler Memorial Fund with the sole purpose of benefiting local police and firefighters in Bowie and Miller Counties.



"The purpose of the ArkLaTex 100 Club is to support the dependents of first responders' lost in the line of duty," said Gail Eichler.

Now a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, the ArkLaTex 100 Club has donated over $130,000 to local law enforcement and fire agencies in the year since it was established.

Most of the money raised so far has gone toward helping agencies in need buy equipment, but Eichler says Tuesday's donation made to Mauldin's family was the first time they made a donation for a loss of life.

"It made us very sad to have to deliver this check yesterday to the family of Lisa Maudlin," said Eichler. "At the same time, we are very happy that this organization is in place for these responders."

Eichler adds the work of the ArkLaTex 100 Club is only possible through donations from the generous public, and that the $155,000 they raised in their first year is nearly gone.

"We are overwhelmed by their generosity and support," said Les Moody, with the Miller County Sheriff's Office. "(We) will continue to ask for everyone prayers for the family of the fallen, the family of the injured, and for this agency.

To support the ArkLaTex 100 Club, contributions can be made at www.theArkLaTex100Club.org or mail to:

The ArkLaTex 100 Club

2801 Richmond Road

P.O. Box 100

Texarkana, Texas 75503

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.