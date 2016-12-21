Salvation Army expects shelters to fill up as temperatures drop

The Salvation Army is expecting their shelters to fill up again soon as temperatures are expected to drop again after a brief warm up earlier this week.

"Want to make sure we can keep everybody warm, and everybody fed. So right now that's our goal," says Rev. Terrance Tramell, who oversees the shelter at the Salvation Army.

On Tuesday night they had about 60 people that spent the night in their shelter.

"That's a lot of people. That's a lot of shelter for people. We're just glad we can help. Getting people off the street and give them some lodging."

They could see even more people in need of shelter, with forecasts calling for rain over the next several days and another cold front on the way.

Some of the items the Salvation Army says they could use help gathering for those in need include:

Blankets and pillows.

Female personal hygiene products,

Toiletries and

Warm clothes.

Diapers

The Salvation Army also operates a shelter for women and children called Carla's Haven.

"Sometimes these women come and their families come with the clothes that are on their back. It's an emergency situation and they don't have anything. So, they need everything," said Cathey Cook, President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army.

Donations collected in those red kettles you see outside stores during the holiday season go to support programs like these.

