2 arrested for drugs in Bienville Parish home search

Two people are facing charges after deputies from Bienville Parish found drugs in a home Monday.

Deputies found about ten grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home just north of Saline on La. Hwy. 9.

Arrested were 27-year-old Micah Drew Choate, of Saline and 26-year-old Teddy Wayne Bamburg, of Marthaville, LA.

Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bonds were set at $101,000 each.

Bamburg is also being held on a fugitive warrant out of Bossier Parish.

