4-year-old cancer patient appointed deputy in Hempstead Co.

A 4-year-old boy with stage 4 cancer received an early Christmas gift when he became the youngest deputy in the Hempstead County Sheriff’s department.

Sheriff James Singleton appointed Jonathan Keen to deputy on December 16, 2016. He suffers from stage 4 Neuroblastoma Cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Every year the sheriff’s department holds a Christmas party where they give toys to kids in their community. When they realized Jonathan could not make it, they decided to bring the party to him.

At the hospital, Jonathan’s mother Andrea Keen recorded while Sheriff Singleton presented Johnathan with an official deputy’s badge, a framed certificate appointing him as an Official Hempstead County Deputy Sheriff “Special Assistant to the Sheriff”, an official sheriff’s patrol car decked out with sheriff’s decals, and the sheriff assigned radio number 699 to use when he is on official duty.

After Johnathan was officially sworn in the Sheriff and his deputy’s presented him with presents.

According to a Facebook post posted on Jonathan’s mother’s page, Jonathan’s chemotherapy was rescheduled and he may be home for Christmas.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Jonathan’s expenses. On the page, she says that the family is not asking, but is truly appreciative of those that want to help.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.