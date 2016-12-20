Miller County teen dies in accidental shooting

A Miller County, AR teen has died after being shot by a friend on Monday night.

Miller County Sheriff's Office deputies said that 14-year-old Destin Wallace died at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at University Health from a gunshot wound.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 11000 block of Highway 71.

Destin's parents called 911 and said their son had been accidentally shot by his friend with a .22 caliber pistol.

Deputies closed a section of U.S. Hwy. 71 to allow Life Net’s helicopter to land. Wallace was airlifted to University Health.

The Miller County Sheriff Office has determined that the shooting was accidental.

Destin was an 8th-grade student at Paulette Smith Middle School.

"It's been very sad over in the middle school," said Superintendent Forrest Mulkey. "The parents have been up here checking them out. We've had a response from the churches here in town along with our counselors, so we are doing all we can do with our students."

Today was the school district's last day before Christmas break.

Deputies are not releasing additional information about the shooting.

