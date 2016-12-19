Inmate identified in attack that claimed jail employee's life

Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident at the Miller County Jail that killed one employee and left another injured. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

A Miller County inmate is facing a capital murder charge for an attack that claimed the life of a correctional officer and injured another.

The inmate has been identified as 27-year-old Tramell Hunter.

The deadly attack happened around 1 p.m. Sunday when the employees reportedly got into a fight with the inmate in the kitchen area.

Authorities say both correction officers were subsequently transported to Wadley Hospital where 47-year-old Lisa Mauldin died as a result of her injuries.

Corrections Officer Demaris Allen was taken to a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital and is listed in unknown condition.

Hunter was not injured during the incident.

There is no word as to what led to the altercation. The only thing investigators will say at this time is Hunter got in a confrontation with the two female officers in the kitchen area of the jail. The cause of death is not being released at this time. There is video of the altercation that is not being released yet either.

Hunter was considered a model prisoner in the state of Arkansas, meaning he's considered a trustee and allowed to go to different prisons.

"I just want to apologize for what happened. I just reacted out of fear because she was messing with my life," said Hunter in court.

Hunter's bond is currently set at $1,000,000 and other charges against him are pending. Following his court appearance Monday, he was immediately transferred to Varner Maximum State Prison near Gould, Arkansas.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been called in to investigate the incident.

