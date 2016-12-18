1 charged in weekend shootings, including drive-by on I-49

Shreveport police made an arrest in connection to a pair of shootings over the weekend, including one that happened as the victim was driving along I-49.

John Chatman, 30, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say he was the gunman who pulled up alongside 25-year-old Donald Young as he was driving north on I-49 late Saturday night and opened fire.



Young was struck in the chest. Police say he managed to pull into the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant just off the interstate in the 1100 block of Kings Highway. He was taken from there to University Health Shreveport, where he remains in critical condition.

A woman who was a passenger in Young's Jeep was not injured.

In the course of the investigation, police learned that someone in a separate incident had just fired several shots from a rifle, striking a home on Harrison Street. No one was injured, but the house was damaged by the gunfire.



While police have not detailed how the connection was made, they say their investigation revealed that Chatman was responsible for both shootings.



Chatman was taken into custody at a home in the 7800 block of Woodfield Drive on Sunday.

After interviews with detectives, Chatman was booked into the Caddo Correctional Facility. His total bond amount is set at $600,000.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.