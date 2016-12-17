2 families displaced after apartment fire in west Shreveport

Two families are without homes after an apartment fire in west Shreveport on Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m at the Villa Marquis Apartments in the 7100 block of Janey Street. Several people called after seeing smoke coming out of apartment number 2, according to SFD Emergency Services Officer, Clarence Reese.

Firefighters responded to the apartment complex at 6:52 p.m., and had the flames put out by 7:14 p.m.

Reese said that apartment two was damaged by smoke and the apartment below was damaged by water.

No injuries were reported.

The building manager is working on providing the victims with new housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

