Thieves steal tires, rims; strand motorists in Broadmoor area

The thieves also struck on Carroll Street in Shreveport. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

"It's more than just tires. It's a loss of transportation and a big pain to find a way to get wheels on it to take it to the shop to be repaired," Hunter Ferrell said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Hunter Ferrell said he went outside to take his son to school and found his truck on blocks. (Source: KSLA News 12 photo courtesy of Hunter Ferrell)

Residents are on alert in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood after waking up to find the tires and rims had been stolen off their vehicles.

"I came outside to take my son to school, and my truck was on blocks," Hunter Ferrell said.

He's still in disbelief over what happened in his driveway on Lovers Lane. "It looked like something out of a movie."

Ferrell is not the only one.

The thieves also struck less than a mile away on Carroll Street. That vehicle's owner, who didn't want to be identified, also understandably is upset. So are their neighbors.

Many are venting their concerns on their community Facebook page.

One woman is afraid she'll be the next victim. "I wake up hourly to check and make sure our truck in the driveway still has the tires," she said.

"It's more than just tires," Ferrell explained. "It's a loss of transportation and a big pain to find a way to get wheels on it to take it to the shop to be repaired."

He and the other victim say they're thankful they have insurance. Replacing wheels costs several thousand dollars.

"It's quite a bit more for factory wheels, it's over 5," Ferrell said.

Both men agree that whoever is responsible knows exactly what they are doing. They suspect they were in and out in just a few minutes and without making a sound.

The victims say they are working with local law enforcement agencies to get additional patrols in their area and, hopefully, catch the crooks.

