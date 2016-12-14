2 men find 1.73-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds in AR

A father and daughter duo in Arkansas found a diamond while strolling through the park and it only took them an hour to do so.

A father and daughter duo in Arkansas found a diamond while strolling through the park and it only took them an hour to do so.

Shreveport's Dean Filppula found a 2-carat diamond in his first trip to Arkansas and is now waiting to hear how much it might be worth.

Shreveport's Dean Filppula found a 2-carat diamond in his first trip to Arkansas and is now waiting to hear how much it might be worth.

Shreveport man talks about his experience in finding 2 carat diamond

Shreveport man talks about his experience in finding 2 carat diamond

Two regulars at at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a 1.73-carat diamond Sunday.

The pea-size white gemstone with a brownish tint is the third-largest diamond ever found at the park at Murfreesboro, Ark., said Meg Matthews, spokeswoman for Arkansas State Parks.

By comparison, the largest diamond ever found at Crater of Diamonds State Park is a 16.37-carat stone discovered in 1975.

Jack Pearadin, of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Doug Nelsen, of Winneconne, Wisc., had been searching the field for nearly a year when they made their discovery Sunday.

Park interpreter Betty Coors said Pearadin first saw the diamond while washing gravel, part of the mining process.

"He says he poked Nelson and told him simply that he needed to look at this."

They placed the diamond in a water bottle and carried it to the Diamond Discovery Center to have their find verified by park staffers.

Because it was so late in the day, they returned to the park Monday morning to register their diamond and have photos taken.

That's not all. Nelsen also found a 22-point white diamond the same day they discovered the 1.73-carat diamond.

He previously had found 4 other diamonds, his largest being a 29-point white diamond.

The 1.73-carat diamond is Pearadin’s 36th diamond and the largest of his finds at the park since he began his quest for diamonds more than 3 years ago. His previous record was an 87-point yellow diamond.

Many visitors choose to name the diamonds they find at the park. Pearadin and Nelsen agreed that if their diamond was a little larger, they would call it the Kaleidoscope Diamond because of the stone's various colors.

Pearadin's and Nelsen's find is the 484th diamond registered at the park this year, surpassing last year’s total of 467 diamonds.

This year, 16 diamonds certified by park staffers have weighed more than 1 carat each.

Visitors have registered more than 32,000 diamonds since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972.

Click on the following links for more information about Crater of Diamonds State Park:

Crater of Diamonds State Park informational brochure

Crater of Diamonds State Park teachers' brochure

Crater of Diamonds State Park teachers' guide

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.