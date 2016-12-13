Bossier City wreck sends 2 to hospital - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City wreck sends 2 to hospital

By Alex Onken, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom graphics) (Source: Raycom graphics)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Two drivers were sent to local hospitals after a multi-car accident Tuesday morning in Bossier City.

Bossier City Police spokesman Mark Natale said officers first received a call at 7:50 a.m. 

A car turning south onto E. Shady Grove Drive from Barksdale Avenue was t-boned by a northbound pickup on Barksdale.

Two vehicles were also hit in the westbound lane by the same car the pickup truck hit.

Both the t-boned car and the pickup driver were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The other drivers involved were not injured. 

Police did not comment if any citations were issued.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly