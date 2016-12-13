Bossier City wreck sends 2 to hospital

Two drivers were sent to local hospitals after a multi-car accident Tuesday morning in Bossier City.

Bossier City Police spokesman Mark Natale said officers first received a call at 7:50 a.m.

A car turning south onto E. Shady Grove Drive from Barksdale Avenue was t-boned by a northbound pickup on Barksdale.

Two vehicles were also hit in the westbound lane by the same car the pickup truck hit.

Both the t-boned car and the pickup driver were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers involved were not injured.

Police did not comment if any citations were issued.

